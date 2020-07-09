Joan M. Asher joins AdminaHealth as chief operating officer

AdminaHealth, a Greenwich-headquartered provider of a SaaS billing platform for the employee benefits and insurance industry, has hired Joan M. Asher as chief operating officer.

Asher was most recently the founding director of Paragon Fund Services and held multiple roles including chief operating officer, chief financial officer and chief compliance officer. Earlier in her career, she was managing principal at Gold Coast Consulting Group.

“We are very excited to bring on Ms. Asher,” AdminHealth CEO Robert A. Bull said in a statement. “As we accelerate growth in this very challenging business climate, the expertise she brings to the leadership team and her ability to position us strategically for new markets is invaluable.”