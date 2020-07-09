Amazon to open three delivery stations in Fairfield County

Amazon Logistics has signed leases to open five delivery stations in Connecticut, including three sites in Fairfield County, by the end of the year.

According to the retail behemoth, delivery stations mark the last mile of its order fulfillment process. Packages are transported to delivery stations from Amazon fulfillment centers, sorted and then loaded into vehicles for delivery to customers, completing the delivery process.

Amazon said that the stations will create thousands of full-time and part-time jobs, paying a minimum of $15 per hour, and offering a variety of benefits packages for employees.

In Fairfield County, the stations will be in Danbury, Stratford and Trumbull. Specific addresses were not immediately available.

The other delivery stations will be in Orange and Wallingford.

“We are excited to continue to invest in the state of Connecticut with new delivery stations that will provide efficient delivery for customers, and create thousands of job opportunities for the talented workforce,” Amazon spokesman Shone Jemmott said in a statement.