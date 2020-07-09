Bethel’s Lynx City electric scooters to hit the streets in Bridgeport

Bethel-based Lynx City electric scooters is expanding to Bridgeport.

The firm, which offers an app-driven rental system, will roll out 125 scooters in the Park City this month. Users can search and unlock a Lynx City scooter for $1 to start their ride, plus a small per-minute fee. Fully charged scooters have an approximate range of 30 miles and can operate beyond Bridgeport’s borders.

Bridgeport is the third city to approve the use of Lynx City scooters on its streets, following New Milford and Orlando, Florida.

“Bridgeport is always excited to welcome new businesses to our city, especially when a business like Lynx City introduces residents and visitors to an energy efficient work-play lifestyle with affordable and fun transportation,” Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim said in a statement. “Urban alternative travel via scooters that can be available to anyone by simply downloading the app is a game-changer for our growing population of young people.”

“Micro-mobility transportation is gaining in popularity because it’s not only fun but affordable and energy-efficient,” added Lynx City CEO Alan Moisio. “Many people are nervous about using ride share, public transportation, or taxi services during the recent COVID-19 pandemic. Riding a Lynx City electric scooter in the open air eliminates that close contact with others while traveling to your destination.”

A portion of every ride will be donated to local wildlife rehabilitators in each city in which the company operates, with Beardsley Zoo the recipient in Bridgeport.