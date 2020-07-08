Connecticut hires independent firm to review nursing home, assisted living facility response to virus

Mathematica Policy Research has been hired by the Connecticut Department of Public Health to conduct an independent, third-party review of the response to COVID-19 within the state’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

The move comes in the wake of criticism over how the spread of infection at those facilities was handled by the Department of Public Health.

According to the latest data from the department, as of July 2 there were 17,747 nursing home residents and 7,455 people living in assisted-living facilities.

Fifty-eight infections and eight deaths due to the virus have been recorded among nursing home residents, with another 42 infections and one death among staff. At assisted living facilities, 1,068 residents contracted the virus, resulting in 302 laboratory-confirmed and another 68 suspected deaths.

“Our nursing homes and assisted living facilities have been particularly hard hit by COVID-19,” Lamont said. “The tragedies that occurred deserve a thorough examination and we have an obligation to those who live in those facilities, their families, and the incredible professionals who care for residents to provide answers as to what could have been done differently to mitigate the spread of the virus.

“Timeliness is a critical factor when it comes to this review,” he continued, “and we know that Mathematica will provide a thorough, detailed, and actionable report. We must learn everything we can from our experience over the last few months so we can apply that knowledge to implement best practices in our long-term care facilities as we prepare for a possible second wave of the virus.”

Based in Princeton, Mathematica – which is receiving approximately $450,000 for the project – will conduct its review by looking at data and interviews/consultation with the Department of Public Health and Department of Social Services; members of the legislative and executive branch; residents and families; long-term care facility experts; and long-term care facility staff.

The contractor will develop a report that synthesizes findings that emerge throughout the project and offers policy and programmatic recommendations for the governor and legislative leaders.

According to the signed contract, Mathematica Policy Research will:

Assess the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in Connecticut compared with other states in the region and the country;

Assess the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic throughout nursing homes and assisted living facilities and their preparation/response to the virus;

Identify significant circumstances that may have favorably or unfavorably impacted the severity of outbreak, including but not limited to: Timeliness of response in comparison to the progression of the outbreak Confirmed cases by age/race/ethnicity Confirmed deaths by age/race/ethnicity Rate of transmission within the facility Staffing challenges Availability of personal protective equipment Availability of testing Staff expertise and skill levels Establishment of COVID-19 recovery facilities Funding enhancements Communication and coordination issues with other parts of the health care systems such as hospitals Other systemic issues and other epidemiology issues

Identify and describe industry best practices displayed during the pandemic response; and

Review and complete an overall assessment of the state’s response to the pandemic in nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Connecticut. Specific areas to assess will include, but will not be limited to: Regulatory framework, including infection control, survey and certification Guidance Payment policies Communication Data availability and reporting Availability of Testing and PPE Any other relevant topic.



Meanwhile, Connecticut did not record any new COVID-19 cases between July 6-7, for the first time since mid-March. The state’s death toll remains at 4,338. Hospitalizations increased by 14 to 83, with one of those in Fairfield County, bringing its total to 26.

According to the latest data, the county now has 16,200 confirmed and 637 probable positive cases, with 1,071 confirmed and 306 probable deaths attributable to the virus.

In addition, three more states – Delaware, Kansas, and Oklahoma – have been added to those with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average, or that have a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average. Travelers from those states to Connecticut, New York and New Jersey are directed to self-quarantine for a 14-day period.

As a result, there are now 19 states falling under that directive: