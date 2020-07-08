WWE taps Kristina Salen as new CFO

WWE has hired Kristina Salen as its new chief financial officer, effective Aug. 3. She will report directly to Vince McMahon, chairman and CEO of the Stamford-headquartered business.

Salen comes to the WWE after holding CFO and chief operating officer positions at Moda Operandi and United Masters. Earlier in her career, she was the first CFO at Etsy, where she led the company’s initial public offering.

Salen is also on the board of directors and audit committee for both SiriusXM and Cornerstone OnDemand.

Salen replaces Frank A. Riddick III, who served as WWE’s interim CFO following the firing in January of George Barrios, who joined WWE as CFO in 2008 and served as co-president since February 2018.