People’s United launches digital identity and credit protection service

People’s United Bank has launched a digital identity and credit protection service that allows its customers to monitor the accounts of themselves and their families on a single dashboard.

AlwaysChecking, provided in partnership with Experian, is offered free exclusively to all personal checking account customers of the Bridgeport-based bank, as well as for those opening a new account.

“Similar to logging into online or mobile banking to view your financial profile and manage it from your fingertips, AlwaysChecking does the same for your digital identity,” Sara Longobardi, senior executive vice president, Retail Banking, said in a statement. “With AlwaysChecking, customers can access a digital identity dashboard from any mobile or computer device, where they can register their credit cards, their family’s internet profile, even their license and passport and monitor it in real-time.”

The service provides credit monitoring, email alerts, and child and family monitoring on the dark net, including Social Security numbers and children’s information. Online monitoring includes internet surveillance and detection of stolen personal information, including passports, licenses and credit cards.

“In this age where our personal lives readily intersect with our digital lives, the frequency of data breaches and the availability of personal data on the dark web is on the rise,” People’s CEO Jack Barnes said. “Banking has evolved, and it’s no longer simply about safeguarding our customers’ monetary assets, but it’s more important than ever to monitor their digital identities as well.”

According to the bank, it has over $60 billion in assets and more than 400 locations throughout the Northeast.