Ability Beyond debuts ‘Caring for the Caregiver’ virtual series

Ability Beyond, a nonprofit headquartered in Bethel and Chappaqua serving adults with disabilities, is launching “Caring for the Caregiver,” a monthly virtual series designed to support the physical and emotional needs of family members coping with the stress of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Many of the families we support rely on our programs 365 days a year,” said Jane Davis, president and CEO of Ability Beyond. “Although we are currently serving 460 people in our residential homes, the suspension of day and employment programs has meant that most of our families have had to figure out how to continue working and managing their days, while also providing the often challenging physical, mental, social and other supports that their adult children need.”

The series debuts on July 8 at 7 p.m. with “Yoga for All,” a 45-minute stress-reducing movement class led by Heather Morgado, the owner of YogaSpace in Bethel and director of diversity, inclusion and engagement at Ridgefield’s Boerhinger Ingelheim. The series will be held on Zoom and audience space is limited to 100 participants.