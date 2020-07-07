ICE: International students cannot pursue online-exclusive coursework

International students at U.S. colleges and universities will have to leave the country if their fall semester classes are conducted entirely online, according to a new rule enacted by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
Under the new rule, students with in-person coursework will be able to remain in the country, but those who are studying in a mix of online and in-person courses will need to certify that their studies are not being conducted in an online-exclusive manner. Students enrolled in English language courses and vocational training cannot take online courses.
ICE’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program issued a temporary exemption regarding online studies this past spring as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The rule states that students who find themselves with online-exclusive coursework “must leave the country or take alternative steps to maintain their nonimmigrant status such as a reduced course load or appropriate medical leave.”
International student enrollment in the U.S. totaled 269,383 for the 2018-2019 school year, according to the most recent data compiled by Institute of International Education.
