Stacey Cohen: Six core moves to build an unbeatable real estate brand

Successful Realtors understand the power of personal branding. Whether you’re in residential or commercial real estate, it’s more important than ever to present a compelling and consistent message that adds value (and not clutter). Here are six indispensable strategies for putting your best self out and driving growth:

Find your WOW factor: Personal branding is not about me-me-me – it’s about your value to others. How do you stand out from the crowd? Some real estate professionals differentiate themselves through their individual achievements (e.g., deal volume) while others boast added value (e.g., JD, MBA, mortgage industry background). Pinpoint phrases that best describe your expertise: Condo expert, data guru, “green” specialist. Beyond market expertise, what do you bring to the table that is uniquely you? A lot of people want a smart and savvy broker. Why should they choose you from among the hundreds in your market? Are you an incredible negotiator? Can you crunch numbers better than anyone? Do you have a special affinity for real estate investment? Figure out what your “it” factor is and shine a light on it.

Understand your audience: You can’t make assumptions – you need to arm yourself with intelligence about your audience and what drives them to take action. Determine who you’re talking to: Consider age, gender, personality and profession. Then, identify your clients’ pain points: How can you solve their needs better than your competitors? What is their preferred channel of communication? Answering each of these questions thoroughly is imperative. The pandemic has resulted in dramatic shifts in consumer behavior and it’s essential that you address your client’s changing needs in real time. If you keep doing the same thing, you actually won’t get the same result – you will be stuck in reverse!

Know your competition: In order to stand out, gather intelligence on who you’re up against. Then, be better than them. One key question to answer in this process: What niches are not being exploited within your local market? Once you figure it out, you’re ready to put your stake in the ground.

Make some noise: Think of yourself as your own news channel. Communications does not work if you turn up the volume and walk away. Instead, you need a steady drumbeat to achieve awareness. The array of channels is seemingly endless: websites, blogs, social media, podcasts, signage, ads, email blasts. Consistent messaging and visuals that reinforce your brand are non-negotiable, no matter the channel. Share positive client testimonials, achievements, success stories, content (curated and self-published), professional speaking and earned media opportunities. It’s important to not only showcase current listings, but also properties you’ve successfully closed. Make sure to select channels that are in sync with who you are and reach your audience. How often should you share? A good rule of thumb is to post once a day, five days a week. If time is scarce, it’s fine to focus on just one social media channel. And always ensure you adhere to company brand standards and policies.

Develop content that’s relevant (and platform-appropriate): Good is not enough – you need to create remarkable content to capture your audience. Whether you develop articles, blog posts or videos, make certain the content is shareable, engaging and actionable. Content is more than words; make use of striking visuals to engage readers. Take into account the recipient’s mindset: “What’s in it for me?” It is also important to be bold, share your point of view and make industry predictions. If you look at it from a news perspective, it should be a 9 or 10. Let your content reflect the things you’re best at, and show prospective clients how your expertise will address their needs.

Your network is your net worth: At the end of the day, purchasers and sellers often make decisions based on their relationship with the individual Realtor, not the business entity.For this reason, it’s important to engage in both online and offline communities. Be transparent: Should you receive a negative post or review, address it in a professional and timely fashion. Both prospective and existing clients will appreciate your honesty. Also, invest in networking and actively join committees and organizations (both professional and community). Give before you get, and say “thank you” often.

I recently had the opportunity to interview Ryan Serhant, who stars in Bravo’s “Million Dollar Listing New York” and is a top-ranking New York City real estate broker, author and successful entrepreneur. With 2 million-plus social media followers, Ryan is an example of “broadcasting” at its best. He is a Forbes contributor, YouTube vlogger, frequent speaker at industry associations and a fixture in national media.

Ryan stresses that social media increases transparency and accessibility and instills confidence in one’s personal brand. Ryan excels at this, maintaining a fun, engaging voice across all communication channels.

Ryan says, “It takes a lot of time and endurance to build a successful brand. It’s easy to quit and take a break. The hard thing to do is keep going when you think no one is paying attention.”

Ryan notes that personal brands are more essential than ever in real estate, but also in just about every other industry.

“Whatever the authentic self is, put it out to the universe. If you’re not screaming it from the rooftops, how is anyone going to know your brand and who you are?” Ryan asks. He adds, “Build your own brand. Nobody cares what brokerage you work out of anymore.” In other words, you take your brand with you wherever you go.

Here’s to perfecting your personal brand. And remember: It requires routine maintenance and monitoring to ensure your message is heard loud and clear.

Stacey Cohen is CEO/President of Co-Communications, a full-service marketing communications agency, with offices in Westchester, New York City and Connecticut. She can be reached at scohen@cocommunications.com.