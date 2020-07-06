Fairfield County companies reaped millions in PPP loans, according to newly released SBA data

Fairfield County companies reaped millions in PPP loans, according to newly released...

The Small Business Administration has released some data about the original Paycheck Protection Program, including loan recipient names, business types and loan amount ranges for loans above $150,000, which the organization said makes up about 14% of PPP loans. Loans under $150,000 were identified only by ZIP code, industry and business type.

Within Fairfield County, 20 companies received loans of $5 million to $10 million, including Danbury’s FuelCell Energy, Trumbull’s The Kennedy Center and Shelton’s William Raveis Holdings.

Ninety-one county companies banked $2 million to $5 million, including Greenwich’s Abilis, Stamford’s Americares Foundation, Cos Cob’s Chicken Soup for the Soul LLC, Norwalk’s LogicSource and Bridgeport’s Optimus Health Care.

Receiving $1 million to $2 million were 205 county companies, including Westport’s Furnished Quarters Holdings, Riverside’s Greenwich Education Group, Shelton’s Lexington Downtown Hotel LLC, and Wilton’s Property Group Partners LLC.

Hundreds of other companies received loans of $350,000 and $150,000.

All told, the roughly $659 billion in federal aid supported 31.5 million jobs at employers representing a cross-section of the American economy, with recipients ranging from hospitals to hair salons to restaurants and technology firms, according to the data release.

Among lenders, JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounted for the largest number of jobs supported – over 1.6 million – followed by Bank of America Corp. (nearly 1.47 million) and Zions Bank (about 1.05 billion).

On June 5, President Donald Trump signed into law the Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act of 2020, which amends several provisions of the original PPP.