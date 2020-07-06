Greenwich home featured on ‘Property Brothers’ hits the market

A Greenwich home that was featured on the HGTV series “Property Brothers” has hit the market.

The 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom Colonial at 64 Richland Road has been listed for $975,000 by Linna Yuen of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.

In 2016, Property Brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott renovated the 1920s home, focusing on the sitting room, dining room, kitchen and the powder room. Two years later, the homeowners added a sizable living room and large master suite; the result, according to a press release, maintains the building’s “historic yet modernized style.”

In addition, the detached garage has been renovated into a custom finished home office with heating and cooling. Other features include new mechanicals, new windows, a new roof, whole house generator, flagstone patio and private yard with mature plantings.