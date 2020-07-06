Stop & Shop adds 50 pickup locations to meet online sales demand

Stop & Shop is further expanding its e-commerce operations with the addition of three new warerooms and at least 50 new pickup locations.

The supermarket chain reported increased consumer interest in delivery and pickup services since the COVID-19 pandemic forced shelter-at-home edicts that began in March. Over the past four months, Stop & Shop hired more than 750 associates to handle its online operations. Last month, the company teamed with Instacart for same-day delivery service; it also uses Peapod for home deliveries.

The new warerooms will be in addition to the one warehouse and 21 rooms currently operated by the supermarket chain. Stop & Shop also offers pickup for online shoppers at 212 of its stores. The chain operates across New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

“By adding new warerooms, additional locations for pickup and expanding our partnership with Instacart, we’re rapidly accelerating our e-commerce capacity and making it possible for more customers to shop how and when they want with us,” Gordon Reid, president of Stop & Shop, said in a statement. “Creating a seamless omnichannel experience was a strategic priority for us prior to the pandemic. And with the increased demand we’ve seen over the last several months, it’s more important than ever that we deliver improved digital solutions and online fulfillment for our customers to shop for the food and other groceries they need.”