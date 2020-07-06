Listing price cut on Fairfield’s Pepperidge Farm house to $2.45M

The Fairfield home that inspired the Pepperidge Farm baked goods brand had its listing price cut for the second time this year.

The 12-room home is on a 4.49-acre parcel within The Ridge gated community, although it is not part of the homeowners association. It was originally listed in April 2018 at $3.49 million and has been on and off the market since October 2018 at $2.9 million. In March, the price was slashed to $2.69 million and it is now listed at $2.45 million.

The property was built in 1928 as the residence of Henry and Margaret Rudkin, who dubbed it Pepperidge Farm after a pepperidge tree on the grounds. Margaret Rudkin started creating baked goods for her asthmatic son after it was determined he was allergic to packaged bread.

The Rudkins founded Pepperidge Farm as a home-based business in 1937 and used an image of their 2 Fence Row Drive home on their labeling. The company relocated its headquarters to Norwalk in 1947.