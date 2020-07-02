Purdue Pharma’s Jonathan Sackler dies at 65

Jonathan Sackler, a member of the family behind Purdue Pharma and a defendant in various state and federal cases over its marketing of OxyContin, has died at the age of 65.

The cause was given as cancer.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jonathan Sackler,” the Stamford company said in a statement. “He was a kind and caring soul, a thoughtful and committed philanthropist, and unwavering in his commitment to helping those in need. He will be missed dearly.”

Purdue, which has declared bankruptcy and is in the midst of hundreds of lawsuits over its marketing practices, was founded in by Raymond, Arthur and Mortimer Sackler; Jonathan was the son of Raymond and Beverly Sackler (nee Feldman), who died in 2017 and 2019, respectively.