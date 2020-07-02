Despite GOP registrar of voters’ defiance, Norwalk moving ahead with termination

Although Norwalk’s Republican registrar of voters has rescinded her letter of resignation, the city’s mayor is proceeding with her termination.

“Karen Doyle Lyons’ employment with the city of Norwalk will terminate on July 20, 2020,” Mayor Harry Rilling said in a statement. “We are processing her retirement documents in accordance with the formal notice of retirement she submitted on June 25, 2020 to the Personnel Department.”

Various other city officials and the NAACP have alleged that Lyons made racist comments on her Facebook page. One post in particular made by Lyons – who has held her position since 2000 – was, “No more Black History Month because many of us know more then (sic) many Blacks.”

As an elected official, Lyons, who remains on the November ballot, cannot be fired.

Also calling for Lyons’ resignation are U.S. Sen. Bob Duff (D-Norwalk), Secretary of the State Denise Merrill, Norwalk Republican Town Committee Chairman Carl Dickens, and the city’s Democratic Town Committee.