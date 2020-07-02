BIC wins ruling banning importation of counterfeit lighters

BIC has received a general exclusion order from the United States International Trade Commission preventing counterfeit BIC lighters from being imported into the U.S.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection will enforce the order.

The ruling concludes an ITC investigation initiated by BIC – a French company whose U.S. headquarters are in Shelton – on Dec. 6, 2018 to stop the unauthorized importation into the U.S. of what a press release called “low-quality, Chinese-made knock-off pocket lighters that imitate the design of BIC’s lighters without upholding BIC’s stringent safety and quality standards.”

BIC previously obtained a favorable resolution with Arrow Lighter Inc., a named respondent in the investigation, in January 2020 that blocked the worldwide sale of certain unauthorized, imitation pocket lighters branded “MK.”

The ITC also investigated Benxi Fenghe Lighter Co. Ltd., Excel Wholesale Distributors Inc., Wellpine Company Ltd., and Zhuoye Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

“This is the best outcome we could hope for,” Steve Burkhart, vice president and general counsel at BIC, said in a statement. “Halting the importation of noncompliant, knock-off lighters into the U.S. market is not only a victory for BIC, but for all of our consumers and customers who trust BIC lighters for our uncompromising commitment to safety, quality and reliability.”

BIC’s Milford facility manufactures about 1 million lighters daily.