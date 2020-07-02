Dr. Albert Villarin named chief medical information officer at Nuvance Health

Nuvance Health has hired Dr. Albert Villarin to become its new vice president and chief medical information officer (CMIO).

Villarin was previously CMIO at Staten Island University Hospital, part of Northwell Health, and is a major in the U.S. Military Reserve, where he completed an emergency medicine residency program at the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center. He is now completing a thesis and Master’s in Health Informatics from Northwestern University. He received a medical degree from Jefferson Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University and an undergraduate degree in biology from Harvard University.

According to a press statement issued by Nuvance Health, Villarin will focus on enabling technology to “create fluid and unobtrusive digital experiences for clinicians and patients, achieve efficiencies, and resolve challenges.”

“The abundance of digital opportunities at Nuvance Health is tremendous, and I’m excited to be part of this forward-thinking health system,” said Villarin. “Together with our team, we’ll optimize existing technologies and initiate new digital ventures so our clinicians can deliver, and our patients can access, frictionless innovative health care.”