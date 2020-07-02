White Plains’ ITT taps Emmanuel Caprais to become CFO

ITT Inc. has named Emmanuel Caprais as its next chief financial officer, effective Oct. 1. He will succeed Thomas Scalera, who is stepping down after nine years as CFO to focus on the leadership of The Cancer Couch Foundation, a philanthropy focused on metastatic breast cancer research that he co-founded with his late wife, Rebecca.

Caprais joined ITT in 2012 as segment CFO for motion technologies and assumed the same role for the industrial process segment in 2017. In March, he became group CFO in charge of the White Plains-based company’s business unit finance teams, financial planning and analysis, and investor relations. In his new work, Caprais will also take on the role of senior vice president.

“I am very happy that Emmanuel joins me as chief financial officer and will assist in our intensified focus on creating value for our customers, investors and ITTers,” Luca Savi, ITT’s president and CEO, said in a statement. “Emmanuel’s extensive experience in driving performance with our businesses, his deep financial acumen, and his exceptional leadership capabilities will be essential to continuing to build the success of ITT in the future.”