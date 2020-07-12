Scenic Hudson aims to turn derelict buildings into HQ and more

Northside Junction LLC, an affiliate of nonprofit The Scenic Hudson Land Trust, has acquired two derelict buildings and land in the city of Poughkeepsie. They are near the refurbished railroad bridge Walkway Over the Hudson and two other projects in which Scenic Hudson has played key roles, the Fall Kill Creek and the CSX rail spur greenway proposal.

Plans are being developed to turn one of the buildings, a 50,000-square-foot former manufacturing plant at 58 Parker Ave., into a new home for Scenic Hudson that would include space for community gatherings, events and educational activities.

The Parker Avenue building was once home to the Standard Gage Co., where gauges for aircraft and other industrial uses were manufactured.

According to the city of Poughkeepsie Historic District & Landmarks Preservation Commission: “The company received many government contracts during World War II, which transformed it on behalf of the war effort. Normally employing 200 people, it expanded to 600 during this period of peak production.

“Poughkeepsie celebrated the work and commitment of Standard Gage Co. when it received the federal government’s esteemed Army/Navy “E” Award for “Excellence in Production” during World War II. In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt and his son James visited the production site on Parker Avenue.”

The second building bought by Scenic Hudson, 164 Garden St., was formerly home to a printing company and contains about 10,000 square feet.

Ned Sullivan, president of Scenic Hudson, told the Business Journal that

Northside Junction is a limited liability company that was established by the nonprofit to own these properties.

“Scenic Hudson will use the Parker Avenue site for office space for our staff, we have a staff of about 60, but there’s more space than we need at the location so we will be looking for other partner organizations from Poughkeepsie or businesses possibly to co-locate there,” Sullivan said.

There are no specific plans yet for the Garden Street property, although maybe a bike repair shop, said Sullivan, an avid bicyclist.

“We are going to engage the community, city officials, local residents, local business owners and leaders, stakeholders and try to get a shared vision of the public spaces, the outdoor public spaces, and how those can be best developed in a way that will make this a very positive asset for the entire community,” Sullivan said. He did not disclose the purchase price of the properties.

Elected officials have already expressed support for the acquisitions. Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison said, “By restoring these buildings and providing a new place for the community to unite, Scenic Hudson reaffirms its status as a good neighbor to Poughkeepsie residents. I look forward to hearing more about their plans.”

Common Council member Lorraine Johnson, said, “Their plans are truly exciting and will support ongoing efforts to provide new recreational and other opportunities that will unite the community in the city’s north side neighborhoods.”

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro said, “By transforming these unsightly buildings and property into a community hub, it will provide a beautiful new focal point for visitors arriving at Walkway Over the Hudson, right across the street, and a place for people to stop and relax while biking on the new rail trail Dutchess County and Scenic Hudson have partnered to create.”

Sullivan said that he expects the new space to help Scenic Hudson advance its mission effectively.

“Our mission now very much includes work in the urban centers of the cities of the Hudson Valley,” he said. He said that the time line for putting the properties into service is approximately two to three years.

“There’s extensive contamination, there’s asbestos and just refurbishing an old derelict building is going to be a challenge,” Sullivan said.

He said it was too early to say just what the final price tag would be.

Scenic Hudson credited Jason Camporese, its chief finance and operations officer, and Emily Hague, its senior land project manager, with negotiating the transaction. It said the architecture firm MASS Design Group, which has worked on other revitalization projects with Scenic Hudson in Poughkeepsie, is involved in this project.

Sullivan said that while the social distancing and work-at-home requirements of the COVID-19 situation have made operating the organization a bit more complex, there also has been something special.

“Scenic Hudson has a whole system of parks up and down the Hudson Valley and we have kept them open through the COVID lockdown,” Sullivan said.

“They’ve provided a great source of inspiration and enjoyment to people who clearly appreciate them more than ever. We do see a surge in the use of our parks and a passion and appreciation for them and our mission that is somewhat unprecedented.”