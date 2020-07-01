At Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP, we are dedicated to the practice of elder law; Medicaid planning and applications; estate planning; wills, trusts and estates; guardianships; and special needs planning. We provide our clients with personalized, understandable, cost-effective and comprehensive advice with attention and care.

With offices in White Plains and Somers, New York, the law firm of Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP, serves Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, Bronx and New York City and is well-versed in all aspects of elder law unique to New York state, such as spousal refusal, home care and nursing home medicaid eligibility, pooled trusts, guardianship proceedings and special needs planning.

Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP

245 Main Street

Suite 500

White Plains, NY 10601

L.Enea@esslawfirm.com

914-948-1500