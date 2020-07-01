Ready to learn where resources are being wasted and implement strategies to increase efficiency and save money? Want to earn an official green certification that broadcasts your commitment to sustainability to customers, employees and the community? Then join the Green Business Partnership (GBP) today. You will gain instant access to the Partnership’s proprietary Greenhouse Gas Emissions tool and comprehensive online toolkit with fully customizable dashboard. You will engage your employees in a learning process and achievement they can be proud of, and together be walked through the process of becoming more sustainable in 7 major areas of operations. Membership also entitles your team to participate in GBP’s exclusive Google Group and online Team-Ups, designed to showcase members’ knowledge and facilitate beneficial collaborations.

Green Business Partnership

800 Westchester Avenue

Suite S-310

Rye Brook, NY 10583

dani@greenbusinesspartnership.org

(914) 403-5149