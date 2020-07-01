Cheesecake Factory at Stamford Town Center to close permanently on Aug. 1

The Cheesecake Factory at the Stamford Town Center mall at 230 Tresser Blvd. is permanently closing at the end of business on Aug. 1.

The move will cost all 104 jobs at the location; it will remain open for takeout and delivery until the closing date.

Employees at the restaurant were first furloughed temporarily on March 17, a move that was originally envisioned to last six months or less.

“Based on the current reasonably expected economic conditions caused by the COVID-19 crisis, the national emergency, and the continued governmental orders that have been in place and may resume in the future, the company has decided to close the location entirely,” Sidney Greathouse, the Calabasas, California-based chain’s vice president, legal services wrote to the Connecticut Department of Labor.

The Cheesecake Factory also has locations at the Trumbull Mall and at the Danbury Fair mall.