Norwalk’s DaVita Health Center building listed for sale

Phil Hall
DavitaDaVita Health Center, a 14,400-square-foot property at 666 West Ave. in Norwalk, has been listed for sale.

Built in 1947, the single-story building is home to two tenants: the kidney dialysis practice DaVita, which occupies 83% of the property, and the real estate development company Belpointe, which occupies the remaining 17%. The property is being offered as either a fee simple interest or with the DaVita space sold separately as a condominium.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Capital Markets Group is the listing agent for the site, which was the home to the Connecticut Design Center furniture store for more than 30 years before it went out of business in 2018.

