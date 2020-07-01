Home Fairfield Popular Fairfield eatery Marcello’s Grill & Deli has closed

Popular Fairfield eatery Marcello’s Grill & Deli has closed

By
Phil Hall
-
SHARE
Fairfield Police officers and a member of the K9 unit outside Marcellos earlier this year. Photo courtesy FPD

Marcello’s Grill & Deli, a longtime staple of Fairfield’s dining scene, has closed.

The family owned business began in 1985 and moved to its 1485 Black Rock Turnpike location following the closing of Gyro Grill in 2013. Marcello’s gained a local reputation for its generously proportioned specialty sandwiches that carried distinctive names including the Bronx Bomber, the Vesuvio and the Prima Donna.

Marcello’s operated until June 26, when it posted a final list of daily specials. The interior of the store has been dismantled and a giant dumpster now dominates its parking lot. The restaurant’s telephone number is not in service and attempts to reach the owners through the eatery’s Facebook page were unsuccessful.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here