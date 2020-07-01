Popular Fairfield eatery Marcello’s Grill & Deli has closed

Marcello’s Grill & Deli, a longtime staple of Fairfield’s dining scene, has closed.

The family owned business began in 1985 and moved to its 1485 Black Rock Turnpike location following the closing of Gyro Grill in 2013. Marcello’s gained a local reputation for its generously proportioned specialty sandwiches that carried distinctive names including the Bronx Bomber, the Vesuvio and the Prima Donna.

Marcello’s operated until June 26, when it posted a final list of daily specials. The interior of the store has been dismantled and a giant dumpster now dominates its parking lot. The restaurant’s telephone number is not in service and attempts to reach the owners through the eatery’s Facebook page were unsuccessful.