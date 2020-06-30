Travelers will need boarding pass and COVID-19 health form for U.S. airline travel

Airlines for America has announced its member carriers are instituting a series of temporary health acknowledgment policies and procedures for passengers in an effort to bring down the spread of COVID-19.

The policies and procedures will require passengers to have a face covering and wear it at the airport, on the jet bridge and on the airplane, according to the trade association that represents the nation’s leading airlines.

The airlines will determine if passengers are exhibiting high temperatures (at 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or above) or any of the symptoms of COVID-19. The airlines will also seek assurance that passengers did not have close contact with someone who tested positive or had symptoms of COVID-19 in the last 14 days.

Passengers who either fail to meet the requirements or refuse to complete the health acknowledgment forms may be considered unfit to travel and denied access to their flights. The policies are expected to remain in effect until the COVID-19 crisis is considered over.

“Health assessments prior to air travel are just one more important measure in our multilayered approach to help mitigate the transmission of COVID to passengers and employees,” said Airlines for America President and CEO Nicholas E. Calio. “We want passengers to know that this is another change they should expect the next time they fly.”

Airlines for America member carriers include Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines.