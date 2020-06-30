Nuovo Pasta Productions expands presence in Stratford

Nuovo Pasta Productions has signed a 10-year lease on a warehouse facility at 849 Honeyspot Road in the Stratford Industrial Park. The terms of the lease were not publicly disclosed.

The 35,492-square-foot property has been used as a food distribution facility for many years, most recently as the site of T.C. Distribution Co.’s operations.

Nuovo Pasta is headquartered in Stratford at 1330 Honeyspot Road Ext. The company was founded in 1989 and offers a line of specialty pasta and pesto sauces.

Bruce Wettenstein of Vidal/Wettenstein represented Nuovo Pasta in the transaction and George Shawah Jr. of Baldwin Pearson represented the Stratford Industrial Park.