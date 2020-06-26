HV hospitals to receive $96.6M in new federal funds

A number of Hudson Valley hospitals that are part of a so-called “safety net” that provides health care to patients regardless of whether they have insurance have been tapped to receive $96,627,000 in new federal funding. The money will come from $290,730,000 in health system funding allocated by the Department of Health and Human Services to help institutions facing financial difficulty due to circumstances arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand announced the funding today in Washington, D.C. The announcement noted that many health systems saw a significant decrease in earnings as services such as elective surgeries were put on hold while resources were diverted to combating the virus.

“As we begin to reopen, we must not forget the bravery and incredible sacrifices health care centers made to care for upstate New York in our darkest hour,” Schumer said.

Gillibrand said, “This funding will provide direct relief to help these critical hospitals recover financially.”

The original CARES Act passed by Congress to help with recovery from the pandemic is providing a total of $10 billion for safety net hospitals nationally with hospitals in New York state due to receive a total of $1 billion from the safety net funding.

Hudson Valley recipients announced today include: