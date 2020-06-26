Aptargroup closing Stratford factory at cost of 100 jobs

Aptargroup, a global supplier of packaging products for a number of business sectors, is closing its factory at 125 Access Road in Stratford, resulting in the elimination of 100 jobs.

Based in Crystal Lake, Illinois, the company had announced in February that it would close its factories in Stratford and in Torrington by the end of this year, at a cost of about $20 million and a total of 190 jobs. Most of that work will be transferred to Aptargroup’s locations in Mexico.

The company, which serves the beauty, pharmaceutical, home and food industries, has 14,000 employees in 20 countries.