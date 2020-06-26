Tech industry veteran Robin Abrams to chair FactSet’s board

FactSet, the Norwalk-headquartered provider of integrated financial information and analytical applications, has appointed Robin Abrams as chairwoman of its board of directors.

Abrams, who joined the FactSet board in 2011, was formerly president and CEO at VeriFone. During her career, she also served as interim CEO of Zilog Inc., president of Palm Computing and senior vice president at 3Com Corp. She succeeds Phil Hadley, the company’s former CEO, as the board’s chair.

FactSet also named Siew Kai Choy and Lee Shavel as board members. Choy was previously managing director for Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Ltd. and Shavel is executive vice president and chief financial officer of Verisk Analytics Inc.