Radhesh Menon joins Datto as chief product officer

Datto Inc., a Norwalk-based provider of cloud-based software and technology products delivered through managed service providers (MSPs), has hired Radhesh Menon as chief product officer.

Menon was formerly chief marketing officer at the software platform Robin.io. Earlier in his career, he was general manager at Red Hat and held various leadership roles at Microsoft related to the company’s Azure, Windows Server, Exchange Server and Windows desktop products and technologies.

“This is a critical time for MSPs to reassert their value in a changing landscape, and Datto is committed to delivering the best product roadmap in the industry,” said Tim Weller, CEO of Datto. “Across a competitive field of top candidates, Radhesh aligned with the Datto vision of easy-to-use MSP-centric products that integrate well with each other and support an open ecosystem. With his deep enterprise-grade product background, relevant Microsoft and open source experience, and startup mindset, he will bring fresh perspectives in leading our product team.”