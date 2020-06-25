Marc Guberti: Three strategies to grow your Facebook group

No conversation about social media gets far without mentioning Facebook. Out of all of the social networks, Facebook is the largest of them all and commands a valuation of over half a trillion dollars.

Facebook’s big revenue driver is their advertising, which many people see as the only path to massive success on Facebook. Their advertising network is one of the best on the planet with their targeting and other capabilities.

However, Facebook is not necessarily a pay-to-play platform. There is a way to dominate on Facebook without spending a penny. While the days of growing a Facebook page just by posting new content are far gone, Facebook groups present a ripe opportunity for anyone to win on Facebook regardless of their budget.

I don’t spend any money on growing the Breakthrough Success Facebook Group because Facebook groups present a great opportunity and don’t require a monetary investment to be successful.

In this article, I will share three different strategies you can use to grow your Facebook Group.

1: Change Your Group’s Name To Include More Keywords

For a long time, the Breakthrough Success Facebook Group was just called Breakthrough Success. I got some momentum for the group because of my existing audience. However, it didn’t expand much beyond that. Why? The issue was that people were not searching “breakthrough success” on Facebook. Instead, they’re searching for things like “entrepreneurship” and “digital marketing,” which are now keywords within my Facebook group’s title.

Instead of just being called “Breakthrough Success,” my group is now called “Breakthrough Success — Entrepreneurship I Digital Marketing I Grow Your Biz.” The slight name change allows me to rank for more keywords that Facebook users are actively searching for. I also incorporate these keywords within my description to give my group extra ranking power.

2: Get More Engagement From Your Existing Members

Facebook’s primary goal is to keep people on their site for as long as possible. That is why Facebook will prioritize active and engaged groups in their algorithm. If you can increase the activity and engagement in your group, Facebook will work harder to promote your group to its users.

There are a variety of ways to boost group engagement. Some of my favorite tactics are to encourage members to turn on post notifications, post new content into the group daily,and motivate other people to post in your group. You want to get as many people involved as you can.

Part of the advantage with the Breakthrough Success Facebook Group is that it is based on my Breakthrough Success Podcast and Radio Show.

Each time I interview a guest, I ask that person to post a valuable nugget in the group. While not everyone does it, each new post results in more engagement within the group. I also get a bunch of new members by inviting the guests to join and keep them involved with my brand after the interview.

3: Promote Your Facebook Group On Your Other Platforms

Your Facebook Group is an incredible asset for building engagement with your followers, building your email list and generating revenue. If you want to work on growing your Facebook group actively, you need to promote it outside of Facebook.

If you record YouTube videos, mention your Facebook group at the end of your videos. Tell customers about your Facebook group. Go to business events and let people know about your Facebook Group.

There are a variety of ways to promote your Facebook group outside of Facebook. The key is to promote it continuously, so you’re getting the group in front of more people. After the initial effort on your end, combined with engagement in the group, Facebook’s algorithm will take over and practically get the members for you.

Want to join us in the Breakthrough Success Facebook Group? All you have to do is go to marcguberti.com/facebook to join the group. You’ll then see these strategies in action and get an idea of how I make revenue from Facebook Groups.