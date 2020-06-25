Bridgeport Hospital’s Dr. Michael L. Carius named chairman-elect of ABMS

The American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS), the nonprofit overseeing physician certifications, has named Dr. Michael L. Carius as its chairman-elect.

Carius is an emergency room physician at Bridgeport and Milford hospitals, and is also the emeritus chairman at Norwalk Hospital’s department of emergency medicine and an assistant clinical professor in the Department of Traumatology and Emergency Medicine at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine in Farmington.

Carius served on the ABMS board of directors from 2013 to 2018 and was a member-at-large of its executive committee from 2016 to 2017 and a member of its governance committee from 2012 to 2018. He also served on the board of directors of the American Board of Emergency Medicine from 2009 to 2018 and was the organization’s president for the 2016-2017 term.