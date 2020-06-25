Gaetano Marra teams brokerage with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate

Gaetano Marra, broker-owner of the Monroe-based Gaetano Marra Homes Team, is now partnering his brokerage with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC.

The new brokerage will operate as Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gaetano Marra Homes, with a focus on the housing markets in Fairfield and New Haven counties. Marra, who will be joined by approximately 30 agents and his existing support staff in the new brokerage, recorded 281 transactions in 40 communities last year totaling $67 million in sales volume.

In announcing the partnership, Marra stated the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand will provide “instant and recognizable cache that is aided by our local expertise.”

Sherry Chris, president and CEO at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, praised Marra for running “one of the most successful teams in Connecticut.”