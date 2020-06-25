Stamford’s TapestryHealth acquires Telemedicine Web Services

TapestryHealth, a multispecialty health care practice, has acquired Telemedicine Web Services Inc., a Florida-based software developer. The terms of the transaction were not publicly disclosed.

Telemedicine Web Services is the creator of the Concierge Telemedicine system and the Clinic Telemedicine system that is used by health care professionals in the U.S. and Europe. In announcing the acquisition, Mordy Eisenberg, chief operating officer at the Stamford-based TapestryHealth, said his company will become “more responsive to our clients on the developmental side and bring newer, more advanced products to market in less time.”

“It was critical that we own our intellectual property,” Eisenberg said. “We’re expanding, we’re serving more and more facilities, we’ve begun to offer home care and post-discharge care to our short-term SNF (skilled nursing facility) patients, and we’re about to make our platform available to non-Tapestry doctors across the country.”