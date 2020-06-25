NY and CT among top states with greatest pandemic-induced job losses

New York and Connecticut were among the top 10 states recording tremendous job losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new data analysis from LendingTree.

New York ranked third among the states on the list, with 1.9 million fewer workers on payroll during April compared to one year earlier, a 19.4% year-over-year decline. Connecticut ranked 10th, dropping 276,800 paid workers from April 2019 to April 2020, a 16.4% year-over-year decline.

On a regional measurement, the Northeast recorded the most job losses during the pandemic’s economic tumult, taking nine of the top 12 rankings for states with the greatest workforce disruptions.

Michigan saw the greatest year-over-year proportional decline in workers on payroll in April, with a 23% plummet, while Utah saw the least workforce turmoil with 7% year-over-year slippage.