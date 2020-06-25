Nuvance Health relaxes some visitation policies

Nuvance Health has relaxed its visitation policies at its seven hospitals in Connecticut and New York, with persons 18 and older now allowed to visit if they meet specific requirements. Exceptions for visitors aged 17 and younger may apply for patients with extenuating circumstances.

Requirements include:

Visitors must arrive wearing a medical face mask – not a mask with a valve, bandana, scarf, or any other type of face covering.

Visitors must pass screenings for COVID-19 risk factors.

Visitors need to show a government-issued photo ID, such as a driver’s license or passport, to check in. Their visit will be recorded for contact tracing purposes if necessary.

Patients can have one approved visitor during their hospital stay.

The duration of a daily visit by the approved visitor is limited to two hours. Exceptions apply for patients under age 21, maternity patients and for patients with extenuating circumstances.

Once approved, the visitor must stay in the patient’s room at all times and follow all personal protective equipment guidelines — such as wearing a medical face mask — as instructed by the care team.

Anyone previously confirmed as COVID-19 positive must meet several conditions before they may be permitted to visit. A full list of conditions is here.

No visitors will be allowed for patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 who are receiving high flow oxygen, or on Bi-PAP or CPAP, or who are unable to tolerate wearing a mask. Some areas within Nuvance Health hospitals and facilities may not allow visitors for patient safety, such as cancer centers. No visitors are allowed for nonmedical purposes such as going to cafés or gift shops.

Visiting hours, hospital entrances, and other visitation details may vary by hospital; additional details are here.

The Nuvance system includes Danbury Hospital, New Milford Hospital, Norwalk Hospital, and Sharon Hospital in Connecticut; and Northern Dutchess Hospital, Putnam Hospital, and Vassar Brothers Medical Center in New York.