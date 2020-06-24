Jawonio names Randi Rios-Castro as its next CEO

Jawonio, a lifespan services provider focused on Westchester and the Hudson Valley region, has named Randi Rios-Castro to become its next CEO, effective Oct. 1. She succeeds Jill Warner, who is retiring after 12 years at the helm.

Rios-Castro joined Jawonio as its associate executive director in 2018. Earlier in her career, she was chief operating officer at Opengate Inc. and held positions at Westchester ARC, New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center and the Port Chester-Rye Union Free School District.

She also serves on the policy and legislative committee of New York Alliance for Inclusion & Innovation and is a board member of the Hudson Valley Service Providers.

“I look forward to continuing the amazing work of my predecessors, especially Jill Warner,” Rios-Castro said. “I am committed to building upon an environment of collaboration while unleashing the potential of everyone in the Jawonio community. Jawonio is a family with a rich history and a strong foundation. There are endless possibilities for Jawonio, our staff and those we serve.”