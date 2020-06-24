Outback Steakhouse exits Danbury, Dollar Tree enters Wilton

Outback Steakhouse has closed one of its three Fairfield County restaurants while a popular discount retailer has opened a store in the region.

Outback Steakhouse at 116 Newtown Road in Danbury provided takeout and curbside service during the early weeks of Connecticut’s response to the pandemic, but gave no advance notice that it was closing. The chain continues to maintain a Fairfield County presence in Shelton and Wilton.

Separately, the Dollar Tree chain opened a store at 14 Danbury Road in Wilton’s Gateway Center plaza. The location had been vacant for five years and was last occupied by the now-defunct Mrs. Green’s Natural Market.

This is Dollar Tree’s sixth store in Fairfield County, joining two in Bridgeport and stores in Danbury, Norwalk and Stratford.