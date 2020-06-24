Construction of 183-unit Harbor Point apartment building lands $35.9M in financing

A joint venture between Fields Grade Development and Alpine Residential has received $35.9 million from CIT Bank to finance the construction of a 183-unit apartment building in Stamford.

The financing for the project on Canal Street in the city’s Harbor Point area south of downtown Stamford, will help “advance our plan to construct an attractive multifamily residential building with ground-floor retail space and other associated amenities in a premier Stamford location,” said Rob Caulfield of Fields Grade Development.

Added Chris Niederpruem, managing director and group head for CIT’s real estate finance business: “This project is a great fit for our portfolio of projects in major metropolitan areas. We are pleased to open a relationship with Fields Development and Alpine Residential in supporting this project, which we are confident will be an attractive residential property for the long term.”