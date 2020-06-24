Half Full Brewery announces opening of ‘Third Place’ concept

Stamford’s Half Full Brewery is opening the first phase of its “Third Place” concept in the city’s South End tomorrow. The brewery said its purpose “is to enliven Stamford’s socially isolated residents as well as create opportunities for local artists, musicians, comedians and businesses to get back to work.”

“With 2020’s unpredictability, our team felt that we could best help our community by creating exciting and safe ways to come together and activate the local scene,” said Half Full Founder and Chief Hoptimist Conor Horrigan. “We are opening our Third Place concept early by introducing an initial phase that highlights local brands and artists and will bring the community together in a safe manner.

“We’ve creatively adapted CDC and local government gathering requirements to make it fun and totally Instagramable,” he said. “We’re harnessing local artists to transform the bland and rugged area around our new location to provide quarantine relief for customers while bringing people together safely and responsibly.”

The initial phase of Third Place is focused on a blend of to-go retail and safe onsite entertainment, with a coffee concept during the day and tasting room/performance space at night. The concept will initially be available four days a week.

The entrance to Third Place by Half Full Brewery is in the back of its building at 575 Pacific St.

In addition to recent building updates to that building, Half Full is utilizing its rear parking lot as a beer garden. It also continues to offer curbside pick-up and local delivery service out of the brewery at 43 Homestead Ave.