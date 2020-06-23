Goldfish Swim School signs lease for nearly 12K square feet in Stamford

Goldfish Swim School, which provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children ages four months to 12 years, has signed a long-term lease to open a location in Stamford.

According to Newmark Knight Frank (NKF), Goldfish – which also has a location in Norwalk – is taking on 11,784 square feet at the River Bend Center business park at 6 Riverbend Drive.

The landlord was represented by NKF’s Senior Managing Director Tim Rorick and Director Brad Soules, while the tenant was represented by Bill Montague of Cushman & Wakefield.

Founded by husband and wife Chris and Jenny McCuiston, Goldfish Swim School is in the process of expanding franchise opportunities throughout North America, with 89 schools open and over 100 in development spanning 26 states and Canada.

The 40-acre River Bend Center campus features 10 different fiber-optic providers, redundant power, generator back-up, free Wi-Fi in common areas, electric vehicle charging stations and 24/7 climate control. Its tenant roster includes financial data services, medical research and development, disaster recovery, education, general manufacturing and recreation.