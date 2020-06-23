McDonald’s looking to hire 2,385 summer workers in Connecticut

Fast-food chain McDonald’s is looking to beef up its staff as it reopens its indoor dining areas, with 2,385 summer positions available in Connecticut.

All told, the Big Mac purveyor expects to hire about 260,000 employees nationwide, with nearly 50 new safety procedures including temperature checks, protective barriers at order points and masks for employees.

“We are excited to welcome new employees to our McFamily, and we want candidates and their families to know we have one goal – to keep our people safe,” McDonald’s USA President Joe Erlinger said in a statement. “We’ve put new minimum national standards and nearly 50 new processes in place in our restaurants as they continue to reopen safely and judiciously.”

Job seekers can visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them, or text “worksforme” to 36453 to start an application via text.