Ridgefield coffee shop KaFo to close Main St. business

KaFo, a European-style coffee shop in downtown Ridgefield, has announced it is closing its 417 Main St. location after less than three years in operation and will focus instead on e-commerce.

KaFo took its name from the Esperanto word for coffee and promoted itself as serving “the absolute best coffee you have ever tasted!” The store – which was owned and operated by Sylvia Barnett, Sarit Weiner and Laura Welber – also served sandwiches, salads and pastries, and occasionally staged stand-up comedy revues and live music performances.

The KaFo owners announced their decision to leave Ridgefield’s downtown on their Facebook page.

“KaFo will be moving to an online platform and closing our brick and mortar,” they wrote. “Recent restrictions due to COVID have pushed us to shift our focus to online and we discovered this is a much better fit for us. The last two and half years have been such a learning experience for all of us and we want to thank you for all the support you have given us, particularly these last few months.”