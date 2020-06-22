Larchmont’s Manor House, built in 1797, listed at $4.69M

Manor House, a Federal-style Colonial mansion at 18 Elm Ave. in Larchmont, is listed for sale at $4.69 million.

Built in 1797, the three-story home is on a 1.44-acre parcel. Its current owners renovated the 6,723-square-foot home, which now has six bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two partial bathrooms.

Manor House was originally the country home of Peter Jay Munro, nephew of John Jay, the first chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. Over the years, the property changed hands and was owned by such diverse figures as 19th century shipping magnate Edward Knight Collins, who had the first transatlantic mail contract, and wholesale grocer-turned-real estate developer T.J.S. Flint, who founded the Larchmont Manor Co. In 1982, it became the home of Dr. Carl Olsson, the former chairman of urology at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital.

The property last sold in 2014 for $4.2 million. Houlihan Lawrence is the listing agent for the property.