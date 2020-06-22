Utility workers and Con Ed reach tentative contract agreement

A tentative contract agreement averting a strike by approximately 8,000 members of Local 1-2 of the Utility Workers Union of America against Con Edison was reached over the weekend, according to a message from the union to its members.

“There was a lot of contentious talk back and forth with the company,” the message said. “These talks went past the deadline on Saturday night.”

The message said that a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the company was reached. “The executive board is going to review and approve the MOU and the highlights will be made available shortly after,” the union said.

Negotiations had been taking place in Tarrytown. The union members had authorized a strike against Con Edison if no agreement was reached.

In a statement released last week while the talks were underway, Local 1-2 President James Shillitto said, “We seek a fair and decent contract for our members. As of today, offers from the company are unworkable. Con Ed management is playing a dangerous game with the safety of the public in the balance.”

Just hours before the strike deadline, Shillitto charged that Con Edison was not negotiating in good faith, was using hardball tactics and failing to remember the union members who lost their lives to COVID-19 or more than 700 members sickened by the virus.

“We are used to Con Ed’s hardball tactics, but we are puzzled during this pandemic and the current civil unrest … that it is conducting business as usual,” Shillitto said. “We are hoping that for the good citizens of New York City and Westchester County and our members that Con Edison starts acting responsibly and begins to bargain in good faith.”

The union had been seeking salary and benefits increases, including enhanced health coverage.