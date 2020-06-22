CT Senate Dems announce series of proposals to address racial inequality

The Connecticut Senate Democratic Caucus is looking to implement a series of wide-ranging policy proposals to address police accountability and systemic racial inequities during the 2020 special session – although the chances of everything being passed, or even discussed, remain uncertain.

“Our message to the people of Connecticut is simple – we hear you and we will take action,” said Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney (D-New Haven). “There are moments in our history that pass us by and there are moments that turn into movements. We will not let the voices on our town greens and our streets be ignored and we will ensure this movement transforms the laws and policies of Connecticut.”

Among other items, the Senate Democrats are looking to ban chokeholds and other “unnecessary” police actions; decertify police officers convicted of misconduct; ban “no knock” warrants and entering a property without notification; and requiring body cameras be worn by all police officers.

The caucus is also seeking to redress economic development inequities by creating “renaissance” investments in affordable housing, retail and social services programs in underserved neighborhoods; providing additional support for minority-owned businesses; and expanding workforce development by getting more students involved in job-training programs.

A number of initiatives to improve health care, housing and education are also on the docket, as are expanding access to absentee ballots and establishing Juneteenth (June 19) as an official state holiday.

Specific language on the measures has not been released.

“For too long the United States has only been willing to address the symptoms of racial inequity,” Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-Norwalk) said. “With this bold agenda we are standing up and tackling the underlying causes of inequality and systemic racism.”

State Republican leaders voiced general support for the agenda, but questioned whether every item could be sufficiently reviewed during the special session, which has yet to be officially scheduled.

“I plan on calling the General Assembly into special session during the month of July to address the issues of police accountability and expanding access to absentee ballots,” Gov. Ned Lamont said. “There’s still more that we need to do in addition to those issues to address the complex and difficult problems of racial and economic inequality. I look forward to working with legislators and other stakeholders on those issues during the next regular session.”

The full agenda can be found here.