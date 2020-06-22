L’Oreal acquires Easton-based Thayers Natural Remedies

Thayers Natural Remedies, a natural skincare brand from Easton-based Henry Thayer Co., has been acquired by the French cosmetics company L’Oreal. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Thayers Natural Remedies was created in 1847 by Dr. Henry Thayer and is best known for its Witch Hazel Aloe Vera Formula Facial Toner. According to the companies, Thayers Natural Remedies recorded $44 million in U.S. sales last year. The brand will be integrated into L’Oréal’s Consumer Products Division.

“As custodian of the Thayers Natural Remedies brand for the last 17 years, it has been a rewarding experience seeing the connection we’ve been able to make with our well-informed consumers,” said John Gehr, owner and CEO of Henry Thayer Co.

“I couldn’t imagine a better organization than L’Oréal to take Thayers to new heights while maintaining its core values of social and environmental responsibility.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Thayers Natural Remedies, a true ‘love brand’ at the intersection of two major skincare trends: nature and health,” said Alexis Perakis-Valat, president of the consumer products division of L’Oréal. “This acquisition is part of our strategy to develop our skincare business all around the world and complements perfectly our North American skincare brand portfolio.”