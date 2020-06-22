XPO Logistics’ CEO to LGBT community: Come work with us

Bradley Jacobs, chairman and CEO of Greenwich-headquartered XPO Logistics, issued an open invitation for members of the LGBT demographic to seek out employment at his company.

In a posting on LinkedIn, Jacobs voiced his support of last week’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling extending Title VII protection of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to employees who faced discrimination based on sexual orientation or transgender status. Jacobs stated that when attempts are made to “diminish another person because they’re gay, or a woman, or has a different skin color or culture, that behavior should not fly in our society and it certainly doesn’t fly at XPO.”

Jacobs emphasized that his company was welcoming to all people and he encouraged LGBT professionals to seek out XPO Logistics for their careers.

“Here’s what I say to the LGBTQ+ community: You’re welcome at XPO,” he said. “You won’t be turned down by our recruiters because you’re LGBTQ+. You won’t be passed over for a promotion or paid less or fired because of your sexual orientation or gender identity. We respect people for their skills. If we hire you, it’s because we think you’ll be great. We recruit within the LGBTQ+ community because it makes sense on every level: as human beings, as a society and as a business.”