Survey: Most parents uneasy about returning children to daycare

As the economy reopens and many Americans return to their workplaces, a survey by Care.com finds most parents are uncomfortable about returning their children to daycare.

In a poll of 2,000 adults conducted between May 20-22, 63% of respondents said that they were either somewhat or very uncomfortable returning their children to daycare as the states reopen, with 35% acknowledging they were now considering in-home care instead.

One major problem the respondents cited was cost increases: 52% expected to pay more for childcare than they were paying before the COVID-19 pandemic and 47% were more concerned about the cost of childcare now than they were before the pandemic.

Care.com noted that more 55% spend at least $10,000 per year on childcare.

The survey also reported that 96% of respondents believed it was important for government and business leaders to provide additional financial support for childcare as Americans transition out of the shelter-at-home edicts.

“Parents across America were struggling to find affordable and accessible childcare prior to COVID-19, but this challenge has been exacerbated by the pandemic and thrust our nation’s care crisis into the spotlight,” said Tim Allen, CEO of Care.com.

“Our economic recovery rests on people’s ability to get back to work, and for parents that makes childcare indispensable. But with social distancing, remote work and the closure of businesses that many parents rely on, a new dynamic of childcare is quickly emerging, and if we don’t take action now to solve this childcare crisis, there will be huge ramifications for all of us.”