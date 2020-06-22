Hedgeye Risk Mangement debuts Roku channel

Hedgeye Risk Management, a Stamford-based independent investment research provider and online financial media firm, has rolled out its HedgeyeTV channel on Roku.

The channel will feature original Hedgeye online investing content including the firm’s “Real Conversation” interview series hosted by its CEO Keith McCullough.

Hedgeye stated that its proprietary multimedia platform reaches an online audience of more than 300,000 investors, with approximately 70% of its subscribers based in this country and the remaining share spread across 93 countries in Europe and Asia.

“My number one goal since I started this company over a decade ago has been to democratize and revolutionize Wall Street investing research,” McCullough said. “That’s exactly what we’re doing and we’re experiencing explosive growth across all metrics as a result. Roku is one of many steps we are taking to further augment our footprint and introduce Hedgeye to investors across the world.”